Sona Mohapatra slams Kangana Ranaut for calling Rhea Chakraborty ‘small time druggie’, says it’s a ‘casteist slur’

Singer Sona Mohapatra hit out at Kangana Ranaut for referring to Rhea Chakraborty as a ‘small time druggie’ in a recent tweet. Rhea was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) earlier this week on drugs-related charges in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Sona said that Kangana’s tweet on Rhea was ‘deeply disturbing’. She wrote, “to refer to another woman, person as ‘small time druggie’ is nothing short of deeply disturbing & disgusting. I doubt the twitter mob & their leading lights will understand or get the irony of this latest casteist slur made by Ms Ranaut.Enough of this lot.Have to switch to BETTER.”

On Thursday, Kangana seemed to attack Sonam Kapoor and Dia Mirza for their tweets condemning the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) partial demolition of her office. She tweeted, “All of sudden mafia bimbos have started to seek justice for Rhea ji through my house tragedy, my fight is for people don’t compare my struggles to a small time druggie who was living off a vulnerable and broken, self made super star, stop this right away.”

Kangana, who has been talking about the existence of a ‘mafia’ in Bollywood for a while now, claimed that filmmaker Karan Johar had a role to play in the demolition of her office. The BMC’s action came days after she called the Mumbai Police a ‘sham’ and likened Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

In a series of tweets, Kangana called the demolition of her office the ‘death of democracy’ and said that she was being targeted for speaking up against the Maharashtra government.

“My office was suddenly declared illegal in last 24 hours, they have destroyed everything inside including furniture and lights and now I am getting threats they will come to my house and break it as well,I am glad my judgement of movie mafia’s favourite world’s best CM was right,” she wrote on Twitter.

Kangana challenged Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and Karan to come at her, and vowed to ‘expose’ them. “Come Udhav Thakeray and Karan Johar Gang you broke my work place come now break my house then break my face and body, I want world to see clearly what you anyway do underhand, whether I live or die I will expose you regardless,” she wrote.

