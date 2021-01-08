Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Bollywood / Sonakshi Sinha: 2021 has started with a bang, I am back to work

Sonakshi Sinha: 2021 has started with a bang, I am back to work

Actor Sonakshi Sinha talks about getting back to work on her web debut, and also adds that 100 percent occupancy in theatres just yet isn’t a good idea.

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 17:25 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Sonakshi Sinha will soon make her web debut with a series helmed by Reema Kagti.

Sonakshi Sinha has brought in 2021 doing what she loves the most — shooting for her next project. And making it special is the fact it’s her web debut series, helmed by Reema Kagti.

“Right now I’m raring to get back to work. I shot for a couple of days in December; it was no nice to just be back on set. I can’t wait to go back and start my schedule. That’s what’s keeping me busy. Immediately after I finish that, I get into web film Bulbull Tarang, which I’m doing for director Shree Narayan Singh. The year has started with a bang,” she says.

The 33-year-old describes the shoot conditions as “surreal”, compared to how it used to be before Covid-19 crisis happened. “Everybody is so cautious on set, there’s one lady screaming at everyone even if they take off their masks! Half of the crew is in PPE kits, and everyone is staying away from each other as much as possible. I guess that’s what we have to do to beat Covid,” she adds.

 



The pandemic and the lockdown that ensued changed a lot of things in the entertainment world, and one of them is films slated for a theatrical release opting for direct-to-OTT route.

Sinha herself is doing a web original film. Does she feel that once theatres open in full swing, the charm of web will go away? The actor opines, “The charm of watching a film in a theatre is unbeatable, that whole experience of seeing it on the big screen with an audience… we’ve been put into a circumstance unexpectedly where the web has become what it has become. People are watching films from comfort of their homes. I feel true movie lovers will also cherish the big screen experience.”

Tamil Nadu recently announced 100 percent occupancy in it’s theatres, only for the order to be revoked by the Centre. Asked if she feels it was wise enough a move to allow in the first place during a pandemic and Sinha says, “Honestly, I don’ think so. We’ve to do everything we can to make this pandemic go away. My opinion is it’s too soon to allow 100 percent occupancy. Of course I want theatres (to be fully functional), but not at the risk of people’s lives and catching a disease. Family is the most important and right now we need to concentrate on stopping the spread. I’m glad the vaccines are out.”

Interact with the author on Twitter/ @RishabhSuri02

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Cannot and will not repeal laws,’ says Centre as farm talks hit another stalemate
by Zia Haq | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
LIVE: Ninth round of talks between Centre, farmers’ unions on Jan 15
by hindustantimes.com
Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi: UN-designated terrorist, 26/11 mastermind
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Cold wave to be back in northwest India from January 22
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan

latest news

Jadeja’s golden arm negates Steve Smith century
by Abhishek Paul
Entrepreneur Nishit Sangwan shares crucial steps to grow a business
Sara says it’s ‘strange, weird, amazing’ to be related to Sharmila Tagore
by HT Entertainment Desk
TMC supporter killed in north Bengal; party blames BJP
by Pramod Giri | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.