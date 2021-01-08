Sonakshi Sinha: 2021 has started with a bang, I am back to work

Sonakshi Sinha has brought in 2021 doing what she loves the most — shooting for her next project. And making it special is the fact it’s her web debut series, helmed by Reema Kagti.

“Right now I’m raring to get back to work. I shot for a couple of days in December; it was no nice to just be back on set. I can’t wait to go back and start my schedule. That’s what’s keeping me busy. Immediately after I finish that, I get into web film Bulbull Tarang, which I’m doing for director Shree Narayan Singh. The year has started with a bang,” she says.

The 33-year-old describes the shoot conditions as “surreal”, compared to how it used to be before Covid-19 crisis happened. “Everybody is so cautious on set, there’s one lady screaming at everyone even if they take off their masks! Half of the crew is in PPE kits, and everyone is staying away from each other as much as possible. I guess that’s what we have to do to beat Covid,” she adds.

The pandemic and the lockdown that ensued changed a lot of things in the entertainment world, and one of them is films slated for a theatrical release opting for direct-to-OTT route.

Sinha herself is doing a web original film. Does she feel that once theatres open in full swing, the charm of web will go away? The actor opines, “The charm of watching a film in a theatre is unbeatable, that whole experience of seeing it on the big screen with an audience… we’ve been put into a circumstance unexpectedly where the web has become what it has become. People are watching films from comfort of their homes. I feel true movie lovers will also cherish the big screen experience.”

Tamil Nadu recently announced 100 percent occupancy in it’s theatres, only for the order to be revoked by the Centre. Asked if she feels it was wise enough a move to allow in the first place during a pandemic and Sinha says, “Honestly, I don’ think so. We’ve to do everything we can to make this pandemic go away. My opinion is it’s too soon to allow 100 percent occupancy. Of course I want theatres (to be fully functional), but not at the risk of people’s lives and catching a disease. Family is the most important and right now we need to concentrate on stopping the spread. I’m glad the vaccines are out.”

Interact with the author on Twitter/ @RishabhSuri02

Follow @htshowbiz for more