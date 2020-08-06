Sonakshi Sinha bats for right to education

Born Free & Equal, an initiative promoting the UN’s Universal Declaration of Human Rights, has managed to bring an impressive line-up of artist from Hindi Cinema with an aim to create awareness about basic rights and equality. In order to promote the universal declaration of Human Rights and Indan Constitution, 30 celebrities from the film industry have been chosen to talk about different human rights on a podcast. Some of them include directors like R Balki, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Nandita Das, and actors Sonakshi Sinha, Shonali Bose, among others.

The podcast will consist of celebs giving motivational stories about their struggles and successes and the human right they feel is most important. Sinha will be talking about the Right to Education. In the podcast, Sonakshi talks about this human right in-depth, from giving her opinion about education in general to the importance of educating girls.

Sharing her views on the importance of education, Sonakshi says, “This is a right that has the solution to a lot of our problems. If you educate a person, most of the other human rights will be taken care of - you won’t have to fight for them because if you’re educating a person, they know that as human beings, this is what we deserve. It’s very, very important to me. To live better, to feel better, to be good to others, to have people be good to you. And I think just to create a better world, whether it’s taking care of the environment, taking care of your country, taking care of the people around you, all this comes with being educated. So I think just to create a better world for all of us, education is the most important thing in the world.”

Talking about educating girls, she says, “Education is just the most basic right. I think that’s why it’s so important to me because if you educate a person you’re empowering a person, especially women. And you notice in the recent past, I’ve been also kind of fighting for the education of young girls because they are the ones who are deprived of it. Why should they be deprived from it? If people were educated enough, they would know how not to discriminate between a man and a woman. Education takes care of unemployment. It takes care of the environment. It takes care of equality. It takes care of so many other problems. So it definitely should be a number one on everybody’s life.”

The podcast provides information about the right from both the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Indian Constitution – giving practical information about what the right is, what the laws regarding it are, what are the major issues surrounding it and how it relates to everyday life.