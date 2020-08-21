Sonakshi Sinha files FIR against cyber bullies, one arrested

Sonakshi SInha has been running a campaign against cyber abuse for sometime now.

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha had quit Twitter a few months ago after being targeted by trolls. She is currently running a campaign aimed at spreading awareness on cyber security and the impact of online harassment.

When Sonakshi faced abuse and threats on her Instagram page, Mission Josh and Ritesh Bhatia from Cyber Baap helped in identifying the harassers and the actor’s team then approached Mumbai Polic’s cyber crime branch to file an FIR against the perpetrators. After six days, 27 year old Shashikant Jadhav was arrested from Aurangabad.

Responding to the developments, Sonakshi said in a statement, “I am immensely grateful to cyber crime branch Mumbai for taking prompt action and being so supportive. I took this step to report the culprits so that even others gather the courage to do the same. Ab Bas, we will not watch and allow online abuse happen to us or others. I am extremely glad to be part of a campaign like this to help as many people as I can, who have been subjected to online harassment.”

Dr Rashmi Karandikar, DCP of Mumbai Cyber Crime Branch said, “We have arrested the accused. Mumbai police cyber cell continues to play a role in making internet a safe place. Also, women safety has always been our priority. Cyber bullying and cyber stalking is a punishable offence. And we all should work in the direction of making internet safe for all”.

Sharing a video urging all to report any case of online abuse, Sonakshi wrote on Instagram Friday evening, “Giving back is a hundred times better than giving up! Sharing a glimpse of the final episode that raises our voice against cyber bullies kyunki #AbBas #FullStopToCyberBullying, Chapter 5 out soon! @missionjoshofficial @mansidhanak @vinavb @unicefindia #TannishthaDatta @swati_maliwal @rakshit.tandon Tandon @studiounees @aasthakhandpur @mumbaipolice.”

About quitting Twitter, she had posted, “The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And nowhere more of that than Twitter these days! Chalo, I’m off - deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out,” Sonakshi posted alongside a gif featuring actor-filmmaker Amy Poehler.

