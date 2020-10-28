Sections
Sonakshi Sinha: I have been working non-stop for 10 years, never had this long a break

Actor Sonakshi Sinha talks about missing being back on the sets of her web debut, and constantly experimenting with genres, and now even the mediums.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 14:11 IST

By Rishabh Suri, Hindustan Times

Actor Sonakshi Sinha will make her web debut with a Reema Kagti directorial project.

Actor Sonakshi Sinha’s decade-old career has seen over three dozen releases already. And because of the pandemic, this busy bee had to put a pause to her hectic work life.

“I am itching to be back on set,” she continues, “I don’t think I’ve had a break which lasted so long, in the last 10 years. I’ve been working non-stop, and this very break which has been thrust upon each and every one of us, it’s the first time that the industry has come to a standstill.”

The 33-year-old had been shooting for her web project before the lockdown came into effect.

Talking about resuming work, she adds, “I’m no different, I’m waiting to get back on set. I was in the middle of this project with director Reema Kagti, and thoroughly enjoying being a part of it and playing the role. I think about it so much, I can’t wait to be back on the set. Hopefully soon, now that a few shoots have started, of course we have to be very safe for the sake of everyone.” 



Like this web project, the actor has been constantly experimenting with her roles onscreen. Lootera (2013), then headlining a film with Akira (2016), are few examples of how far Sinha has come in her career which had started with out and out masala entertainers such as Dabangg (2010) and Rowdy Rathore (2012). However, it took her a few years initially to break away from potboilers.

“The success of Dabangg, which established me as a quintessential Hindi film commercial heroine, is why I was offered films like those. I enjoyed them, because I loved watching these films. These are the ones which audiences really enjoy and go in throngs to theatres for. I guess these kind of films really helped me to garner an audience for myself, which later gave me the courage to take on title roles, which rested on my shoulders, without a big hero opposite me,” explains Sinha.

Her aspiration, she shares, is for filmmakers to feel that she can pull off anything, any role.

The actor confesses, “I’m happy my graph has been such that I delved into everything. I want to be that heroine you can picture in any kind of film, irrespective of whether it has a hero or not, is a hugely mounted film, or romantic, action film. I feel proud of having achieved this. Today, you can picture me in any kind of film.”

