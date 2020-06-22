Sonakshi Sinha replies to trolls day after quitting Twitter: ‘I have taken away that access you had to me’

A day after deactivating her Twitter account, Sonakshi Sinha said that ‘some people are celebrating like they won something’, thinking that their negativity and trolling got to her. However, in her opinion, the balance of power is tilted in her favour, as she took away their ability to say anything to her.

Sharing a video of herself entering the frame and disappearing with a snap, Sonakshi wrote in an Instagram post, “How i got myself off twitter and away from the negativity. Some people are celebrating like they won something... im happy for you, tumhe laga raha hai na... lagne do, kisi ko koi farak nahi padh raha (I am happy that you feel this way. Continue feeling like that, nobody gives a damn).”

“But lets face it, ive cut the direct source of insult and abuse in my life. Ive taken away YOUR power to be able to say whatever it is that you want to me, my family and my friends. Ive taken away that access you had to me, that i had given you so trustingly. So theres only one winner here. Me,” she added.

Sonakshi said that she is ‘better off’ without the hate, so it was not at all tough for her to get rid of her 16 million followers of Twitter. “Your negativity has never served me or my life, which is why it literally took a snap of a finger to get rid of a following of 16 million people which ive garnered over the last ten years. Just like that. And im better off for it. I wish all those haters and trolls lots of love and healing, or you can continue with the hate but please know it’ll NEVER reach me,” she wrote.

While getting rid of the trolls and haters, Sonakshi also ended up cutting off some of her fans. For them, she had a special message. “Accha ab yeh chakkar mein (Now, in this business) i know the people who love me are caught up too... please know that your love and support is what has kept me going all this while, and it always will! And I request you all to keep spreading that love and light wherever you go and to as many people as you can. Because Love is the answer. Always,” she wrote.

Also read | Happy birthday Vijay: 5 films that made him a box-office phenomenon

Messages of support poured in from her fans and friends. “Teaching us a very valuable lesson about taking back control and cutting out anything that is negative from our lives! So proud!!!!,” one Instagram user wrote. “More power to you . You’ve got to stand up for whatever you feel is right ! Your true fans will find their way to you irrespective!,” another wrote.

Sonakshi was overwhelmed by the love and wrote, “Look at all the positive comments!!!!! MISSION ACCOMPLISHED. i love you guys.”

On Saturday, Sonakshi deactivated her Twitter account to protect her sanity amid the wave of negativity towards star kids, after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The nepotism debate has been reignited and irate social media users believe that the late actor did not get his due as he was an outsider. It is also speculated that the bigwigs of the film industry attempted to create professional roadblocks for him.

Follow @htshowbiz for more