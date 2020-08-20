Sonakshi Sinha says online trolling, bullying increased during lockdown as ‘people have less to do’

Sonakshi Sinha wants to bring an end to online trolling and bullying. A frequent target of internet bullies, Sonakshi has launched a new initiative, Ab Bas, calling for an end to online harassment.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Sonakshi said people are abusing their freedom of expression. “People feel that by just hiding behind the screen they are anonymous and can say whatever they want to, and in whichever way they want. Definitely, democracy has been misused when it comes to social media and online harassment. People are really taking freedom of speech for granted and mistaking it for freedom to abuse – to which they don’t have a right. That’s why we are trying to create some awareness and what actions can be taken against those who perpetrate it,” Sonakshi said.

Sonakshi believes that people sitting idle at home during lockdown, with nowhere better to spend their energies at, might be to blame. “Yes, I was trolled and bullied even for taking a stand against bullying. People without thinking of anything just go out there and vent their frustration. Especially during the lockdown as people have less to do which is why a lot more negativity and hate are coming out online. Initial thoughts are that it is battle but it’s definitely one that needs to begin and we need to fight back,” she said.

Sonakshi quit Twitter a couple of months ago to stay away from negativity and protect her sanity. The actor had made the revelation in an Instagram post. “The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And nowhere more of that than Twitter these days! Chalo, I’m off - deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out,” Sonakshi posted alongside a gif featuring actor-filmmaker Amy Poehler. She has also disabled the comments section of her Instagram account.

