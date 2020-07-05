Sonakshi Sinha says she was body-shamed even after losing 30 kgs for Dabangg: ‘They had no idea what I had been through’

Sonakshi Sinha, who has been subjected to body-shaming on multiple occasions, does not derive her confidence from the way she looks. She said that even when she was bullied for her weight as a child, she did not let it destroy her self-esteem.

In an interview with Cosmopolitan, Sonakshi said, “You know, I was always an overweight child. I used to be 95 kilos in school. People bullied me, and the boys called me names.” However, she did not let the criticism about her weight get to her, even when she was younger. “I never took the bullying to heart. And I didn’t let it bring me down because I’ve always known there’s much more to me than my weight or my size,” she said.

Before making her Bollywood debut with Dabangg in 2010, Sonakshi lost 30 kilos but her weight was still a topic of discussion. “It was a huge achievement for me. And I was so proud of myself. But people were still talking about how much I weighed and how I looked! Eventually, I told myself that I wouldn’t let them bring me down because they had no idea what I had been through, how hard I had worked to get here. And, in the end, it really didn’t matter what they thought. They were not the ones in a big-ticket Bollywood film, I was!,” she said.

Sonakshi made her foray into films with Dabangg opposite Salman Khan. She reprised her role in the next two iterations of the franchise - Dabangg 2 in 2012 and Dabangg 3 last year. She has also acted in a number of films, including Rowdy Rathore, Lootera, R… Rajkumar, Noor and Mission Mangal.

Recently, Sonakshi was seen in a special appearance in Pushpendra Nath Mishra’s Ghoomketu, which starred Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the titular role. She will be seen next in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s Bhuj: The Pride of India, which will release soon on Disney+ Hotstar.

