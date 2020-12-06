Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sonakshi Sinha shares gorgeous pic of herself swimming, says ‘Sona is the queen of water’

Sonakshi Sinha shares gorgeous pic of herself swimming, says ‘Sona is the queen of water’

Check out the gorgeous picture Sonakshi Sinha has shared, soon after returning from her Maldives holiday.

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 18:33 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk,

Days after returning from her Maldives holiday, Sonakshi has shared a picture.

Actor Sonakshi Sinha remembered the nursery rhyme Machli Jal Ki Rani and gave it her own twist as she shared a beautiful picture of herself swimming. She was recently in Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3.

In her Instagram post, Sonakshi called herself Sona and replaced the word ‘machli (fish)’ with her own name in the nursery rhyme. She posted the image and wrote, “Sona jal ki rani hai jeevan uska paani hai (Sona is the queen of water, water is her life).” She also posted a picture with fashion designer Manish Malhotra, whose birthday it was on Saturday, on Instagram Stories.

Sonakshi has been sharing pictures and clips from her Maldives holiday, much to the envy of others. She ended her holiday only last week. Maldives has been the favourite choice of many stars from the Indian film fraternity. In the recent past, Samantha Akkineni, Rakul Preet Singh, Kajal Aggarwal, Tara Sutaria, Taapsee Pannu and Neha Dhupia have all visited the island nation.

Also read: Fardeen undergoes dramatic weight loss, fans say ‘good to see him back’

Sonakshi will next be seen in Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt-starrer Bhuj: The Pride of India. In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Sonakshi talked about the scrutiny that comes with being an actor. “I feel I don’t enjoy being the centre of attention, which is what sometimes makes me feel like I am such a misfit here, because I would rather just go, do my work which is shoot, and come back home. I don’t want to be like the main, sole focus of every place I end up in. I am a low key person, and like to have my privacy, which is very difficult to keep in this industry,” she said.

