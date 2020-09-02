Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sonali Bendre goes back to work, shares video from shoot day

Sonali Bendre goes back to work, shares video from shoot day

Actor Sonali Bendre has also returned to work after spending months at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. She stepped out for a photoshoot and shared her experience on social media with a video.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 16:30 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Soumya Srivastava,

Sonali Bendre stepped out for a shoot and shared her experience on social media.

Getting back to work amid the new normal, actor Sonali Bendre on Wednesday shared a glimpse of her shooting day with her fans. “Back to work #ShootDay,” she captioned a video posted on Instagam.

The video showcased her journey from home to the sets and how the necessary precautions are being taken care of. In the beginning, the actor is seen sporting a face mask and travelling to the shooting location. Upon reaching the studio’s entrance the actor is seen getting herself sanitised. She then goes on to get her body temperature checked, and finally she gets her makeup done by professionals in PPE kits.

 

The short clip then captures random glimpses from the set as the actor proceeds to shooting. It concluded with a selfie of Bendre with her teammates sporting face masks. More than 38,000 fans watched the video, as the actor got back to work.



Her celebrity friends including Tahira Kashyap, Maheep Kapoor among many others left applause and thumbs of emojis as they wished her good luck on getting back to work.

The actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans of her activities by posting pictures and videos. She had even shared a post about looking for positivity even during a pandemic. “When the world as we know it is in chaos, we can’t help but feel despair. I did… I sat with it, I connected with it and I had a conversation with it. But I soon realized if I gave into it… everything would be lost,” Sonali wrote on Instagram.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda opens up about struggle with anxiety, seeking therapy

“So I kicked it out the door and put on my cloak of hope because I realised in all that despair, there is always someone somewhere who will give you hope,” she added. “These are the stories that brought me out of the darkness and I think we all need to see and hear more. If you have any such stories to share, please, please send them to me and hopefully, we can hold onto them and find our way back to light,” she said, using the hashtag “#OneDayAtATime.

(With agency inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Biggest HRD reform’: Cabinet approves Karmayogi scheme for civil servants
Sep 02, 2020 16:00 IST
India conducts a million Covid-19 tests for second straight day
Sep 02, 2020 15:57 IST
Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
Sep 02, 2020 14:45 IST
Showdown likely as Parliament’s IT panel meets over WSJ report on Facebook
Sep 02, 2020 14:43 IST

latest news

England are dangerous but we’re ready, says Langer
Sep 02, 2020 16:55 IST
Minissha Lamba speaks up for Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput case
Sep 02, 2020 16:53 IST
Pella hits out at US Open organisers over COVID-19 protocols
Sep 02, 2020 16:50 IST
Fear and relief: JEE- Mains candidates recount exam day experience
Sep 02, 2020 16:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.