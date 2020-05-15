Sonali Bendre’s husband Goldie Behl talks about her cancer struggle, Madhuri Dixit turns 53

Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi biopic to be released on Amazon Prime, actor ‘thrilled to entertain you in unprecedented times’

Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced that the much-awaited Hindi biopic Shakuntala Devi will exclusively premiere on the streaming service. The release date is yet to be announced. Featuring the National Award winning actor Vidya Balan, the film is based on the life of Shakuntala Devi, nicknamed the “human computer”, for her innate ability to make incredibly complex calculations within seconds.

Goldie Behl says he put film production on hold after Sonali Bendre’s cancer diagnosis: ‘It was a life altering situation’

Filmmaker Goldie Behl says he put on hold all his big screen ventures after actor-wife Sonali Bendre was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, and now wants to focus telling stories on the digital platforms. Behl, who made his digital debut with Zee5’s RejctX last year, said going to New York for Sonali’s treatment for six months was life altering for the family.

Happy Birthday Madhuri Dixit: Actor said husband Sriram Nene hadn’t watched her films, recognised only Amitabh Bachchan at wedding

Madhuri Dixit turns 53 this year and continues to be the forever Dhak Dhak girl of Bollywood. The actor went on a long sabbatical after her wedding and move to the US. After she shifted to India with husband Sriram Nene and kids, she has been active in films and TV again. She was seen in two big budget films last year – Kalank and Total Dhamaal.

Mohit Raina reveals he was to work with Irrfan Khan in Vishal Bhardwaj’s film

Actor Mohit Raina says he was supposed to work with Irrfan Khan on a Vishal Bhardwaj film, but the late actor had to pull out of the project due to his rare illness. “Before Irrfan sir was diagnosed with his illness, there was a project we were supposed to do together. I was excited that I was going to be part of this project. It was a feature film by Vishal Bhardwaj,” Mohit told IANS.

Paatal Lok review: Black-hearted but brave, Anushka Sharma’s show is Amazon’s answer to Sacred Games

In its attempt to produce a show on par with Netflix’s Sacred Games, Amazon Prime might have unwittingly outdone itself. Paatal Lok is a stunning achievement on virtually every level, and despite all its similarities to the path-breaking Netflix series — it is also a cop show with mythological overtones — it is perhaps the most confident step in the evolution of Indian streaming since Amazon’s own Made in Heaven.

