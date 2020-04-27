Sonali Bendre says lockdown is not difficult for her: ‘Last 2 years have been sort of a quarantine for me anyway’

Actor Sonali Bendre, who battled cancer in 2018, has talked about how she is dealing with the lockdown period. Sonali says it’s much the same for her as she was spending most of her days indoor during her cancer treatment as well.

Speaking to SpotBoye, Sonali says that she does miss all the friends and family members who would visit her. “I’m doing well right now. I’m feeling good. Also, I would say it hasn’t been much of a shift for me because the last 2 years have been sort of a quarantine for me anyway. So it’s not too much of a change at this point, but I would have a lot of visitors coming and going then. That’s the part that I miss the most. Above all, I’m missing my parents right now in this because I can’t really meet them. But other than that, we have lots to be thankful for. I always count my blessings,” she said.

Sonali adds that she is among those at a higher risk from the coronavirus due to her cancer but says she has a strong immune system. She detailed the healthy fruits and vegetable she eats daily to keep herself healthy.

Sonali recently shared a major throwback picture of herself on social media and revealed about the advice she wishes to give to her 20-year-old self -- ‘Switch on the sunshine’. Taking it to Twitter, she posted an old picture of herself, where she is seen in a pink top and jeans, with a jacket on. Alongside the picture, where the young Sonali is in all smiles, she also wrote about the advice she could give to her younger self.

“If I could go back and say something to the 20-year-old me then that would be to never lose hope and remember to #SwitchOnTheSunshine #Throwback,” the tweet read. On World Health Day, she took to social media to share her idea of being healthy.

