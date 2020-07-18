Sections
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja went on their first trip together to Paris 4 years ago, see his throwback post

Anand Ahuja has shared a cute throwback post from four years ago when he went on his first trip with then-girlfriend Sonam Kapoor.

Updated: Jul 18, 2020 10:36 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja have been married for two years.

Actor Sonam Kapoor’s businessman husband Anand Ahuja has shared a sweet treat for their followers on Instagram. He shared a throwback post on Friday, missing the first time he and Sonam went on a trip together four years ago.

He shared two ‘then and now pics’ on his page, one showed them looking all stylish in their fancy outfits in Paris and the latest is a selfie clicked in a car in London. “THEN: Our first ever trip together, 4 years ago today! #FBF #Paris NOW: #EverydayPhenomenal #London,” he wrote with his post.

 

Recently, Anand shared an appreciation post for Sonam, talking about her strength in the face of hate and death threats. “Some people when they have taken too much and have been driven beyond the point of endurance, simply crumble and give up. There are others, though they are not many, who, for some reason, will always be unconquerable. You meet them in time of war and also in time of peace. They have an indomitable spirit and nothing, neither pain nor torture nor threat of death, will cause them to give up. #RoaldDahl @sonamkapoor #EverydayPhenomenal,” he wrote.



Sonam, too, penned an appreciation post for Anand, thanking him for “being extra kind and loving” when she needed the most. “An appreciation post for my husband. Thank you for being extra kind and loving today. I really needed it. Love you so much,” Sonam wrote on Instagram.

Sonam’s post came after she faced heavy trolling on social media following the demise of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Also read: Bulbbul actor Avinash Tiwary has sharp reply to R Balki’s ‘find me better actors than Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’ comment

Sonam and Anand flew to London earlier this week. Shortly before the travel ban was imposed in March, Sonam, along with her husband, flew to Delhi from London.They were in Delhi first and then in Mumbai during the lockdown. In a series of Instagram stories on Monday night, Sonam uploaded pictures from the flight and captioned, “London, I’m back... So beautiful.”

Recently, the 35-year-old actor had shared how she is “missing” her film crew and being on set, as all film shoots had come to a halt due to the coronavirus induced nation-wide lockdown. Sonam was last seen in the 2019 romantic comedy The Zoya Factor co-starring Dulquer Salmaan.

