Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor wish ‘apple of my eye’ Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor on birthday: ‘You’ve forged your own path’

Actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor’s parents Sunita and Anil Kapoor, and sister Sonam Kapoor have taken to social media to wish him a happy birthday. Harsh turned 30 on Monday.

“Happy Birthday @harshvarrdhankapoor!!” wrote dad Anil Kapoor in an Instagram post. “You’re my friend, confidant and my go to person for so many things (including shoes of course)! You’ve always forged your own path in this world and it’s always a pleasure to watch where your incredible instinct takes you!”

Sharing a couple of pictures of his son, Anil added, “You are everything you need to be and can become anything you wish to be... So proud of you Harsh! Love you always.”

Harsh’s mother, Sunita Kapoor also shared several pictures of his, and wrote in her post, “Happiest birthday my jaan.. May all your aspirations and dreams be fulfilled and May god always bless you with all his abundant grace .. love you so much.”

Sonam shared a couple of pictures and a fun video, which seems to be from Harsh’s birthday celebrations. “Happy happy 30th Birthday my darling @harshvarrdhankapoor , you are the apple of my eye and you know it.. I don’t know if it’s a good thing. You deserve the world and more. Love you lots #akvsak #scorpioseason #scorpio (also I’m so grateful that we could spend your 30th birthday together.)”

Harsh Varrdhan is currently in the UK, with Sonam and her husband, Anand Ahuja. He took to Instagram to share a video from the birthday dinner, and a quick look at his FaceTime session with his mother. He also reshared birthday posts from Maheep Kapoor, Vasan Bala, Karan Boolani and others.

Harsh made his film debut with Mirzya, and followed it up with Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. He is expected to star in the Abhinav Bindra biopic next.

