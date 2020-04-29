Sonam Kapoor calls aunt Maheep her ‘role model’ on her birthday, Ananya Panday wishes her with childhood pic

Sonam Kapoor has posted a sweet birthday wish for aunt Maheep Kapoor, who is married to her youngest uncle Sanjay Kapoor. The actor shared a throwback picture from a wedding celebration showing the two in the middle of a conversation. “Happy birthday @maheepkapoor! You’ve been my inspiration and my role model. I feel blessed to call you my aunt. I miss you so much and wish you all the happiness!” she wrote.

Maheep replied to Sonam, who is currently staying with her in-laws in Delhi, saying “Aawwww...love you my darling @sonamkapoor & miss you loads!” along with several heart emojis.

Ananya Panday also shared a childhood picture from a party with Maheep to wish her on the occasion. She wrote, “Happy bday M!! love u loads, missing your kind words. Kind wait to party w uuuu.” The picture shows Ananya in the arms of her mother Bhavna Panday as the latter chats with Maheep, who is holding daughter Shanaya in her arms. Ananya and Shanaya are best friends since childhood just like their mothers who continue to be friends since decades.

Ananya Panday with mother Bhavna, aunt Maheep and her daughter Shanaya at a party.

Sanjay also wished wife Maheep with a throwback picture from her 27th birthday and captioned it, “Happy birthday... 27th birthday together but this one will always be special with just 4 of us.”

Maheep is friends with Gauri Khan, Bhavna Panday and occasionally shares throwback pictures from their many outings. She was also very close to late actor and sister-in-law Sridevi and often shares gems from her archives on Instagram.

Also read: Ramayan’s Sita Dipika Chikhlia turns 55, says ‘When I am no more, my body of work shouldn’t only be Ramayan’

Meanwhile, her daughter Shanaya Kapoor is gearing up for her Bollywood debut. She worked as an assistant director on cousin Janhvi Kapoor’s upcoming film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She has been often spotted at dance classes and Bollywood parties and is said to be prepping for her acting debut.

Follow @htshowbiz for more