Sonam Kapoor celebrates as her film I Hate Luv Storys turns 10, thanks team for making the journey 'fun and effortless'

Actor Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to talk about her film, I Hate Luv Storys, as it completed 10 years.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 16:19 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Nivedita Mishra, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sonam Kapoor and Imran Khan’s I Hate Luv Storys released in 2010.

The romantic comedy film I Hate Luv Storys, starring Sonam Kapoor and Imran Khan in the lead, has completed 10 years of its release on Thursday. The Neerja actor, celebrated the one decade mark of her “magical” film by sharing on Instagram the multiple behind-the-scenes pictures from the movie set.

I Hate Luv Storys, released in 2010 and was directed by Punit Malhotra. It was a remarkable hit in Sonam Kapoor’s acting career. The actor thanked the whole cast and crew of the movie for making the journey “fun, exciting and effortless”.

Sonam Kapoor also shared pictures as her Instagram stories.

Sharing a video on the occasion, she wrote: “Can’t believe it’s been 10 years of this magical film already! I want to thank the entire team of I Hate Love Stories for making the journey fun, exciting and effortless!@dharmamovies @imrankhan @punitdmalhotra @karanjohar @apoorva1972.”

 



Also read: Anushka Sharma on Virat Kohli: ‘During the first six months of our marriage, we spent 21 days together’

A commercial success, the plot of the movie revolves around Simran (Sonam Kapoor) who is in awe with the idea of love, while Jay (Imran Khan) rubbishes the concept of love stories. A fresh pair on screen, the duo’s chemistry in the film was appreciated by many at the time of its release.

Produced by Dharma Productions, the movie also had a collection of soulful songs including Sadka, Bin Tere and Bahara. Shreya Goshal who sung the song Bahara also won an award for best female playback singer in the Star Screen Awards in 2011.

The movie was partially shot in New Zealand and has captured picturesque locations of Queenstown.

