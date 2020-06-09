Sections
Sonam Kapoor crashed sister Rhea’s first date with boyfriend Karan Boolani ‘and never left’. See his quirky birthday post

Rhea Kapoor’s boyfriend Karan Boolani in his quirky birthday post for Sonam Kapoor has revealed that the actor crashed his first date with Rhea ‘and never left’.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 16:04 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sonam Kapoor poses with sister Rhea and her boyfriend Karan Boolani.

On actor Sonam Kapoor’s birthday on Tuesday, her sister Rhea’s boyfriend Karan Boolani posted a special message for her on social media. Sharing a picture of the three of them together, Karan wrote that Sonam crashed his first date with Rhea, “and never left.”

He wrote in his caption, “She crashed my first date with Rhea and never left. Love you, senior.” Reacting to Karan’s post, Sonam wrote in the comments, “Will never leave,” and her husband Anand Ahuja wrote, “Haha, so cute.” Sonam and Rhea’s mother, Sunita Kapoor left laughter emojis in the comments section, while Rhea took the opportunity to clear some details up. She wrote, “Technically it wasn’t a first date. Technically you lost a bet. I don’t even remember what the bet was about best win ever.”

 

Sonam’s cousin, actor Arjun Kapoor also shared a picture on social media, and wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday @sonamkapoor !!! Miss the good old days where we hugged without a care in the world... but always know hugs or no hugs I got ur back....”



 

Earlier, Sonam’s father, actor Anil Kapoor had written in a special Instagram note for his daughter, “To a daughter like no other, the perfect partner to Anand, a star on screen and an icon with an unimitable style. She’s my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous hearted soul I know, (the only person I am sh*t scared of) and now a bona-fide master chef.”

Also read: Inside Sonam Kapoor’s midnight birthday party with Anand Ahuja, Anil Kapoor. See pics

The Kapoor family had held a midnight birthday party for Sonam, pictures of which were later shared online. They showed several cakes, elaborate decorations, and happy faces.

