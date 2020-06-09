Sonam Kapoor crashed sister Rhea’s first date with boyfriend Karan Boolani ‘and never left’. See his quirky birthday post

On actor Sonam Kapoor’s birthday on Tuesday, her sister Rhea’s boyfriend Karan Boolani posted a special message for her on social media. Sharing a picture of the three of them together, Karan wrote that Sonam crashed his first date with Rhea, “and never left.”

He wrote in his caption, “She crashed my first date with Rhea and never left. Love you, senior.” Reacting to Karan’s post, Sonam wrote in the comments, “Will never leave,” and her husband Anand Ahuja wrote, “Haha, so cute.” Sonam and Rhea’s mother, Sunita Kapoor left laughter emojis in the comments section, while Rhea took the opportunity to clear some details up. She wrote, “Technically it wasn’t a first date. Technically you lost a bet. I don’t even remember what the bet was about best win ever.”

Sonam’s cousin, actor Arjun Kapoor also shared a picture on social media, and wrote in the caption, “Happy birthday @sonamkapoor !!! Miss the good old days where we hugged without a care in the world... but always know hugs or no hugs I got ur back....”

Earlier, Sonam’s father, actor Anil Kapoor had written in a special Instagram note for his daughter, “To a daughter like no other, the perfect partner to Anand, a star on screen and an icon with an unimitable style. She’s my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous hearted soul I know, (the only person I am sh*t scared of) and now a bona-fide master chef.”

The Kapoor family had held a midnight birthday party for Sonam, pictures of which were later shared online. They showed several cakes, elaborate decorations, and happy faces.

