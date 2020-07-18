Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza share petition against online harassment of women: ‘Enough is enough’

Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Hansal Mehta and more Bollywood celebrities are sharing a petition, calling for an end to online harassment of women. Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Kalki Koechlin have also shared the link to the petition on their social media pages.

“Enough is Enough! It’s time we put an end to targeted abuse & harassment women face online every day. Join me & stand for #IndiaAgainstAbuse @TwitterIndia@Policy@instagram@YouTubeIndia- Sign the Petition! http://chng.it/JbRjzkVh via @UKChange,” Sonam wrote in her tweet.

The description for the petition reads: ‘Today content creators, stand-up comedians, storytellers and actors, as well as, all women who voice their opinion strongly, are constantly targeted with vulgar memes, abusive sexual comments, bullying, name-calling and graphic images. Death and rape threats are the new normal for most women on social media. Silence and inaction towards curtailing these have only further fed into the rape culture where threats of abuse have become matters of everyday occurrences.

‘We need strong deterrents; we need an end to the impunity that exists against online violence and abuse against women. We, the concerned citizens, of all genders, demand a safe and equal space for women online. SIGN THE PETITION.’

Kalki wrote, “If you’re tired of online harassment, misogyny and violent threats please consider signing #indiaagainstabuse.” She also shared a video talking about online harassment and how it should not be ignored. She said that one doesn’t tolerate harassment in real life and they should not tolerate it on the internet either.

Ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput in June, his co-stars and other celebrities have been receiving constant rape and death threats online. Recently, Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt said she will now pursue online harassers legally. “A country where rather than being raised on empathy, most people are raised with the explicit permission to hate. A country where a woman is either your mother, your sister, your wife or a wh**e. A country where not just men, but women feel like the worst thing you can call another woman is a sl*t. Because what better way to render a woman powerless than to make her ashamed of being a woman. Ashamed of being herself. Because if she weren’t a woman would she still be debased, humiliated and threatened with violence and violation every day? Would she so casually be robbed of her security and sense of agency? You see. It’s genius. You abuse her. Yet, you try to convince her the problem is her. Not you,” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Sushant’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty also shared a screenshot of a rape threat she had received. “I was called a gold digger ..I kept quiet. I was called a murderer ....I kept quiet. I was slut shamed ....I kept quiet. But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me RAPED and MURDERED if I don’t commit suicide @mannu_raaut ?” Asking the cyber crime cell to take note of it, she further wrote, “Do you realize the seriousness of what you have said? These are crimes, and by law no one, I repeat NO ONE should be subjected to this kind of toxicity and harassment . I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action . ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.”

Recently, a female comedian was also harassed online by a man called Shubham Mishra for making jokes about a statue of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj . Many celebrities stood in solidarity with the comedian and the man was later arrested by the Vadodara City Police.

