Sonam Kapoor filmed secretly by husband Anand Ahuja as she sings, she asks ‘how can you take this video and post it’. Watch

Actor Sonam Kapoor reached Mumbai in time to celebrate her birthday with family on June 9. Now, her husband Anand Ahuja has posted a funny video of Sonam exercising in the gym while singing a song.

Sharing the video, Anand wrote: “My entire @sonamkapoor ! Happy Birthday Month! PS that’s your playlist @rheakapoor.” The video shows Sonam, oblivious to the camera, merrily singing along with the singer on her phone (perhaps) and with ear plugs on. The post saw many of her friends and family happily react to it. Sister Rhea Kapoor dropped a bunch of laughing face emojis, while Shibani Dandekar left red heart emojis in the comments section. Sonam was not so amused and wrote: “Asss... how can you take this video of me and post it .. assssss,” posting a bunch of laughing emojis alongwith her comment.

Sonam, of course, loves to lavish praise on her husband. Thanking him, for what appears to be his initiative for the two of them to come to Mumbai ahead of her birthday, she had written: “The best best husband in the world , who gives me everything that I truly need. He is my blessing on my birthday. Love you @anandahuja from the first day I hugged you.”

Writing about the time when they first took a picture together when they began dating, she had written on their anniversary in May: “Our first picture together.. 4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you @anandahuja , your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism. Thank you for being my partner and standing besides me for these 4 years. They have been my most fulfilling. Happy happy anniversary husband. I’m soo thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I’ve ever received. #everydayphenomenal.”

