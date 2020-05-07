Sonam Kapoor gets early anniversary present from Anand Ahuja, says he ‘knows me too well’

Before Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja celebrate two years of wedded bliss on Friday, May 8, he gave her an early anniversary present - a Nintendo Switch with her favourite games on it, including Legend of Zelda and Mario Kart. She shared a glimpse of it on her Instagram stories.

Sharing a video of her Nintendo Switch, Sonam wrote, “@anandahuja knows me too well… Love you so much.” She is heard squealing excitedly as she says, “This is my anniversary present.”

Sonam and Anand got married in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony on May 8, 2018. The wedding was followed by a lavish reception, which was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood.

Earlier, Sonam has said that she was ‘tricked’ into meeting Anand during the promotions of Prem Ratan Dhan Payo in 2015 and her friends were actually trying to set her up with his best friend. “I saw Anand and his friend. His friend was tall like me, liked reading like me and was a huge fan of Hindi movies. He was an educated and a nice guy,” she told Filmfare, adding that the man her friends wanted to set her up with reminded her too much of her brother Harshvardhan Kapoor.

“Sometimes, people believe that when they have similar interests, they can be together. No one would think of Anand and me together because Anand is totally different. He had no idea that Anil Kapoor was my father. I ended up speaking to Anand the whole evening. Anand was trying to get me to talk to his friend...like being the middle man. But we ended up talking more,” she added.

Currently, Sonam and Anand are quarantined at their house in Delhi, after they returned from London in March. She has been sharing glimpses of their daily activities on her Instagram stories.

