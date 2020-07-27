Sections
Sonam Kapoor goes ‘straight into the gym’ as her quarantine ends: ‘I didn’t think I’d be so happy to get back at it’

Sonam Kapoor shared a picture of herself at the gym and said that she was pleasantly surprised to find out that she was ‘so happy’ to return to her fitness regime.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 19:37 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sonam Kapoor at the gym.

Sonam Kapoor, who recently returned to London with her husband Anand Ahuja, is back at the gym. In an Instagram post, she shared that on the very first day that her quarantine ended, she was back to a fitness regime.

“First day out of quarantine and straight into the gym.. @_mattparsons you’re very mean! On a more serious note I didn’t think I’d be so happy to get back at it.. @upfitnesslive @upfitnesslondon,” she captioned her post.

Anil Kapoor encouraged his daughter Sonam with a series of emojis - punch, thumbs up, heart and hug - in the comments section. “Sonam, you are truly inspiring,” one Instagram user wrote. “Amazing i love gym,” another wrote.

 



Earlier this month, Sonam and Anand flew to London, after spending nearly four months in Delhi and Mumbai. The two had come to India just before the nationwide lockdown was enforced, as they wanted to be close to their families.

Also read | Ranvir Shorey shares experience after fallout with Bhatt family: ‘I was professionally and socially isolated, pressured’

Just a few days ago, Sonam was accused of violating the rules and stepping outdoors when she was supposed to be quarantining at home. Sharing pictures posted by her online, which seemingly showed her outdoors, a Twitter user accused her of ‘breaking strict 14-day quarantine laws, putting lives in danger and setting a bad example’.

Sonam hit back that the pictures were taken in her own garden. Retweeting the tweet of a woman who defended her, she wrote, “I’m in my own garden attached to my building dude.. fully quarantining.. people have too much time.. just ignore.”

Earlier this month, Sonam said that in these times of uncertainty, she found solace in reading. “It’s been strange, while we all struggle to keep ourselves safe from this virus - my family and I have found refuge in books we thought we’ll never get the time to read. These days what we do is, we share our monthly reads on our family group. I’ll also be putting up a few interesting ones from our Kapoor-Ahuja Quarantine Reads here, hoping you guys get a chance to read them as well,” she wrote on Instagram.

