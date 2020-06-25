Sections
Sonam Kapoor hails Karisma Kapoor for ‘paving the way for Kapoor girls in movies’, shares pics on Lolo’s birthday

Actor Sonam Kapoor has wished Karisma Kapoor a happy birthday by acknowledging her contributions in the film industry, especially for ‘Kapoor girls’.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 15:53 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja pose with Karisma Kapoor.

Sharing a picture of the two of them together, Sonam wrote in her Instagram message, “Happy happy birthday @therealkarismakapoor . You are our inspiration for hard work determination and doing things no matter the challenges.. also thanks for paving the way for the Kapoor girls in movies.. if it weren’t for you we all wouldn’t be here.. love you.” Karisma replied, “Awww so sweet darling sonam thank you ! @sonamkapoor love you too.”

 

Sonam has been in the news lately for her comments on being trolled after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Thousands of Sushant’s fans set their sights on actors belonging to film families, in their criticism of nepotism in the industry.



 

Sharing screengrabs of the hateful messages that she has been receiving, Sonam wrote recently, “This is some of comments coming my way. All the media and all the people who’ve encouraged this sort of behaviour and instigated it. This is on you. People talking about how one should have been kind to someone are doing worse to others.” She added, “I encourage you guys to see my comment section. And I’m sure you don’t hope that the same comes your way. I hope your parents don’t have to see this sort of this stuff.”

 

Also read: Sonam Kapoor shares hateful messages she’s got after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, explains viral Koffee With Karan video

Declaring that ‘karma is the greatest leveller’, Sonam attracted criticism and controversy for suggesting that she was born into a privileged family because of her ‘karma’. She had written, “Bullying, misguided vengeance, and the need to further your own agenda not caring about the collateral damage. This is all your karma. May god and the universe forgive you.”

