Sonam Kapoor hints she may travel to Mumbai soon, says 'all my bags are packed'

Sonam Kapoor has hinted that since domestic flights are now open, she might travel to Mumbai soon to unite with her family.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 11:03 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sonam Kapoor has shared one of her throwback airport pictures on Instagram.

Sonam Kapoor has been missing home as she couldn’t travel to Mumbai to meet her family during lockdown, just like millions of people across the country. The actor has now hinted that since domestic flights have resumed operations, she will soon fly from Delhi to Mumbai.

Sharing a throwback picture of one of her airport looks, Sonam wrote on Instagram, “All my bags are packed and I’m ready to go..... somewhere.. anywhere. I miss travelling.”

Sonam Kapoor has shared a throwback picture of her airport look.

When one of her followers asked her to “come to Bombay” in the comments section, the actor replied, “flights are open…I just might.” Earlier, in an Instagram live with Vogue, she had expressed her desire to be with her parents, Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, for her birthday (June 9).

Sonam has been living with husband Anand Ahuja and her in-laws in Delhi after the couple flew from London to India ahead of the lockdown. The two stayed in quarantine for two weeks before uniting with the Ahujas. Since then, Sonam has been posting regular updates from her adventures in the kitchen. The actor has been cooking different dishes for her family during lockdown.



In April, she had shared several throwback pictures with her siblings and cousins from her childhood days and captioned them, “I miss you all.” The pictures show her cousins Arjun Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and Akshay Marwah .

Meanwhile, Anand appeared to be her pillar of strength as she felt homesick. She had even written an appreciation post for him last month on Instagram. Sharing a throwback picture of the couple, she’d written, “Appreciation post for the best husband in the world.. who handles my emotions like a pro and loves me unconditionally. I don’t know what I’d do without you @anandahuja love you.”

 

Also Read: Ranbir Kapoor takes a backseat as Riddhima can’t stop gushing over Alia Bhatt, her sister Shaheen. See pics

The actor had also given a glimpse of how she is spending the lockdown by reading books with her husband. She had also given a tour of her house in the capital which is a luxurious property in South Delhi worth over Rs 100 crore.

