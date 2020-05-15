Sonam Kapoor is feeling all the love for these before-after pics with cousin Anshula Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor is a fan of throwback pictures. The actor has now shared a couple of ‘before and after’ pictures with her cousin Anshula Kapoor.

The photos were shared by an Instagram fanpage dedicated to Anshula and her actor brother Arjun. The first picture shows Sonam and Anshula on a night out, clinging on to each other. The second picture is from Sonam’s wedding two years ago. While Sonam looked the perfect bride in red, Anshula played the bridesmaid in her pink and white lehenga.

Anshula also shared the photo on her Instagram Stories. Sharing the photo, she added a ‘heart in hands’ GIF to it.

Sonam and Anshula are the daughters of actor Anil Kapoor and his film producer brother Boney Kapoor, respectively. Anshula is Boney’s daughter from his first marriage to the late Mona Shourie. Boney later married late actor Sridevi and had two daughters with her--actor Janvhi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

On Thursday, Sonam posted another throwback picture from her trip to Paris with husband Anand Ahuja. Dedicating the post to her husband, Sonam penned down a caption for him. While he is seen in a black blazer over grey-coloured pants, Sonam is seen in a white embroidered dress.

“Appreciation post for the best husband in the world.. who handles my emotions like a pro and loves me unconditionally. I don’t know what I’d do without you @anandahuja love you,” the actor wrote in the caption.

Earlier this week, the actor gave a glimpse at how she is spending time in the lockdown by posting pictures in which she was seen reading books with her husband.

