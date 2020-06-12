Sonam Kapoor is fond of two things, her bed and reading books. See throwback pic

Sections
Sonam Kapoor shared a cute throwback picture from her childhood and it shows her fondness for books, even at that age.

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sonam Kapoor is at her father Anil Kapoor’s home in Mumbai.

Actor Sonam Kapoor, who reached Mumbai just before her birthday on June 9, has shared a throwback picture from her childhood. She talks of her fondness for books.

Sharing it, she wrote: “Nothing has changed since then once a (emojis of a book and worm) always a bookworm.” The post got few of her industry colleagues to react on it. Sister Rhea wrote: “I remember this duvet,” commenting on the light quilt Sonam is covered with. Antara Motiwala Marwah, who is married to Sonam’s cousin Mohit, said, “Omg and i remember stealing books frm u.” Bhumi Pednekar dropped a red hear emoji in the comments section. In the picture, Sonam is lying on a bed with a book in hand.

 

Their bed in Anil Kapoor’s residence seems to be a favourite spot for the two sisters as both often share pictures from there. On Sonam’s birthday, Rhea shared a bunch of pictures, and wrote: “Happy birthday to my sister. There are countless things I wouldn’t have (a career) or be (a stylist/producer) without you but I think the most valuable gifts you have given me are your belief in me and that lurking idealism that comes so easily to you. The way you trust me has taught me that that kind of faith is possible and worth striving for and your idealism has become part of my conscience pushing me to be better every day no matter how cynical I want to get.”



“They say never judge a book by its cover and with you it’s a conflict- I’m styling that cover and most people seem to really like it. But what’s under is delightful beyond what people can comprehend until they get to know you. You deserve everything you hope for and have worked for. I love you the most. Best friends forever.”

Sonam returned to India in mid-March this year as the pandemic raged worldwide. Citing the reason, she had told film critic Anupama Chopra, “I decided to come back to India right before the travel ban was imposed just because my father (actor Anil Kapoor) is 63. He’d hate to say this but he is 63, my mother is 63 as well. We all stay with Anand’s grandmother who is also around 80 years old. There was no one actually in my husband’s house just in case something happened to be there and take care of everything. So Anand and I did the responsible thing to fly back even though we were so scared to fly.”

