Sonam Kapoor lashes out at people harassing Sushant Singh Rajput’s ‘girlfriend, ex-girlfriend’

Actor Sonam Kapoor has lashed out at those who are harassing actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s friends and family for information about his death. Sushant died by suicide on Sunday, at the age of 34. He was reportedly suffering from depression.

On Twitter, Sonam wrote, “Blaming a girlfriend , ex girlfriend, family , colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant and f**king mean spirited.” Her tweet has received over 5000 ‘likes’ in half-an-hour.

Sonam isn’t the only one who has expressed this sentiment. Earlier in the day, actor Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur had written in a social media post that Kriti had been called ‘heartless’ by trolls for not commenting about Sushant’s death. Kriti had worked with Sushant on Raabta.

Nupur had written on Instagram, “Everybody has suddenly started talking about mental health on social media since yesterday...and then we have people harassing people who are actually in a state of shock,who are hurt,who are grieving ..by sending them disgusting tweets, msgs, comments for not posting on lnstagram !! ‘You are so heartless’ ‘ek post tak nahi daala’ ‘Tum logo ne ek reaction nahi diya kitne pathar dil ho tum’ These are the comments and msgs we are constantly getting !! Aap ki permission ho toh sukoon se ro sakte hain?? Please??”

Actor Sonakshi Sinha, in a veiled Instagram post, wrote, “The problem with wrestling with pigs is that you get dirty and the pig enjoys it. To certain people trying to garner publicity and highlight THEIR issues using the death of a member of our fraternity...PLEASE just stop. Your spewing negativity, hate and toxicity is really not required right now. Have some respect for the departed. Really.”

Sushant’s last rites were performed at the Vile Parle crematorium on Monday. The actor was known for his acclaimed performances in films such as MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sonchiriya, Kai Po Che, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, among others.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

