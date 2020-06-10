Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sonam Kapoor missing from Shatrughan Sinha’s birthday post for her, fans reply with hilarious Mr India memes

Sonam Kapoor missing from Shatrughan Sinha’s birthday post for her, fans reply with hilarious Mr India memes

Shatrughan Sinha wished Sonam Kapoor on her birthday with a group photo that did not feature her. This sparked a meme-fest on Twitter, with Anil Kapoor’s Mr India memes winning the day.

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 11:14 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sonam Kapoor was missing from the picture shared by Shatrughan Sinha on Twitter to wish her a happy birthday.

Shatrughan Sinha made a huge gaffe as he wished Sonam Kapoor on her birthday with a group photo from her wedding reception. The goof-up? She was nowhere to be seen in the picture shared by him on Twitter.

Even though Shatrughan realised his mistake and deleted the tweet, netizens had already managed to take screenshots by then. Twitter users had a field day, sharing jokes and memes and making references to Shekhar Kapur’s 1987 hit Mr India, in which Anil Kapoor possesses a watch that makes him invisible to the naked eye.

Here are some of the jokes and memes shared online:

 



 

 

 

 

 

 

Sonam, who spent most of the lockdown in Delhi with her husband Anand Ahuja and in-laws, travelled to Mumbai to be with her parents, Anil and Sunita Kapoor, and sister Rhea Kapoor on her birthday. She took to Instagram to share sneak peeks of her midnight celebration, with a room full of balloons, multiple cakes and her loved ones.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, many of Sonam’s friends could not make it to her birthday celebrations. Anand made up for it by photoshopping all her closest friends and family members into a special image.

Sharing it on Instagram, Sonam wrote, “Thanks for coming together for this my friends/fam/team.. I love you all. Also thanks my darling @anandahuja for putting this together.. you’re the best in the whole wide world.. @neeha7 thank you for helping anand and giving me you unconditional support and love. I’m too blessed to be surrounded by the most amazing people. I love you all. You know who you are. This has been the most awesome day ever.”

 

The actor also gave a shout-out to her husband in another post and wrote, “The best best husband in the world , who gives me everything that I truly need. He is my blessing on my birthday. Love you @anandahuja from the first day I hugged you.”

