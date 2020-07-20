Sonam Kapoor replies to claim she is breaking 14-day quarantine, says ‘I’m in my own garden attached to my building’

Sections
Actor Sonam Kapoor has shared a new picture of working from her home in London. She also replied to a person who claimed she was breaking quarantine laws after recently flying there.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 12:37 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sonam Kapoor is now in London with husband Anand Ahuja.

Actor Sonam Kapoor recently flew off to London with husband after months in India. Now, she has shared a picture and video of her life there, with one of them being about working from home.

Taking to Instagram stories, she shared a picture of husband Anand Ahuja working and wrote ‘Working from home’. Another video she shared was about a lakeside view, with swans in the distant. Howver, she soon had to fend off claims that she was being irresponsible and going out in the open and breaking ‘14 day quarantine laws’ in the city.

 

 



Here’s how the entire chain of events happened: On Friday, she shared a short video of herself sitting in a garden and making a video of herself. Tweeting about video and another picture by actor Mouni Roy (who is also in London these days), a Twitter user Asjad Nazir, tweeted on Sunday: “Meanwhile in London: Indian actresses Sonam Kapoor and Mouni Roy breaking strict 14 day quarantine laws, putting lives in danger & setting bad example by sharing on social media. Both can potentially get arrested if reported to police.”

Coming to Sonam’s defence, another Twitter user who goes by the ID @SunoMili, wrote: “Chill Bhai. Sonam is quarantining...she’s working around her house. Maybe see her insta story from today where she clearly says both her and Anand are working from home Face with rolling eyes.”

Amused at the turn of events, Sonam then retweeted the lady who defended her and said: “I’m in my own garden attached to my building dude.. fully quarantining.. people have too much time.. just ignore.”

Also read: Taapsee Pannu hits back at Kangana Ranaut’s accusations: I refuse to be bitter and take advantage of someone’s death for personal vendetta

Sonam, incidentally, is at the receiving end of a lot of online hate. Only recently a number of Bollywood celebrities including Sonam, Dia Mirza, Hansal Mehta, Sumeet Vyas, Maanvi Gagroo and Kalki Koechlin had shared a petition, calling for an end to online harassment of women.

Sharing it, Sonam had written: “Enough is Enough! It’s time we put an end to targeted abuse & harassment women face online every day. Join me & stand for #IndiaAgainstAbuse @TwitterIndia@Policy@instagram@YouTubeIndia- Sign the Petition! http://chng.it/JbRjzkVh via @UKChange.”

