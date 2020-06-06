Sonam Kapoor reveals her weekend plan: ‘Lounging in bed is my favourite thing to do’

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Saturday took to Instagram to reveal her weekend mood and plan. Looks like she will slide into the weekend wearing a midi dress and lounging in her bed.

The actor shared a picture of herself all decked up and sitting in her bed. Sonam is seen wearing a blue-coloured block-printed midi dress paired with trendy black loafers. “Lounging in bed is my favourite thing to do,” she wrote in the caption.

Sonam is currently spending time with her businessman husband Anand Ahuja in their South-Delhi house. She keeps posting pictures from her in-laws’ place in Delhi as well as throwback pictures, recalling times gone by.

Some time in April, she had spoken about how she fell in love with Anand. She had written: “One of my favourite portraits, I was at my most pensive, it was a day or two after #neerja released, despite the success and adulation I wasn’t feeling ecstatic.. @rammadhvani said it was a feeling of equanimity which is good. I took a year off to feel something better than what I was feeling , in that journey in falling in love with who I was I meet my life partner @anandahuja . This picture is a symbol of a crossroads to the journey of fulfilment, that doesn’t come with work or a relationship, it comes with being someone who doesn’t need any of the above to complete them but someone who is inspired by themselves to feel complete.”

More recently in May, she had written about their first picture together and said: “Our first picture together.. 4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you @anandahuja , your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism. Thank you for being my partner and standing besides me for these 4 years. They have been my most fulfilling. Happy happy anniversary husband. I’m soo thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I’ve ever received. #everydayphenomenal.”

