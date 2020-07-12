Sonam Kapoor reveals what she, Anil Kapoor, Anand Ahuja have been busy reading these days. See pics

Sections
Sonam Kapoor has shared the entire list of books her family members are busy reading during their time at home.

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 15:52 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sonam Kapoor and Anil Kapoor show off the books they have been reading these days.

Sonam Kapoor has shared the names of all the books she, her family and her husband Anand Ahuja’s family has been reading during their time at home. She also shared pictures of her family members and the books that keep them occupied amid coronavirus pandemic.

The pictures show Sonam sitting with the book 50 Greatest Short Stories in her hand and Anil Kapoor posing for the camera with the book - Let Me Say It Now. Anand is seen working on the computer with a book named My Gita kept besides him. Sonam’s sister Rhea is seen reading a book on a tablet. There is also a glimpse of Anand’s mother showing off The Secret in her hand and a picture of the books his father has been reading.

 

Sonam wrote on Instagram along with the pictures, “It’s been strange, while we all struggle to keep ourselves safe from this virus - my family and I have found refuge in books we thought we’ll never get the time to read. These days what we do is, we share our monthly reads on our family group. I’ll also be putting up a few interesting ones from our Kapoor-Ahuja Quarantine Reads here, hoping you guys get a chance to read them as well.”



Sharing the names of all the books the family has been reading at present, she went on to add, “I’m reading 50 Greatest Short Stories. Dad is nose deep into Rakesh Maria’s Let Me Say It Now. Anand is currently very interested in Devdutt Pattanaik’s My Gita. Rhea has just begun A Girl and Her Greens: Hearty Meals from the Garden by April Bloomfield. Anand’s mom is reading The Secret by Rhonda Byrne. My mom is giving The Forest Of Enchantments by Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni a read. Anand’s dad is juggling a bunch of books including Ikigai, Little Book of Hygge and The Art of Simple Living by Shunmyo Masuno. Happy Reading!”

Sonam and Anand had flown from London ahead of the lockdown and were in quarantine at his Delhi home for two weeks. After a three-month stay in the capital, Sonam finally flew to Mumbai to be with her family ahead of her birthday as domestic flights were made open for the public.

