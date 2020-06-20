Sections
Sonam Kapoor's appeal for masks for Mumbai Police: 'By donating Rs 300 you can protect an officer for 3 months'

Sonam Kapoor’s appeal for masks for Mumbai Police: ‘By donating Rs 300 you can protect an officer for 3 months’

Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter to urge her fans to contribute to donating masks for MUmbai Police personnel.

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 17:31 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Nivedita Mishra, Asian News International

Sonam Kapoor is in Mumbai at her parents’ place.

Actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja on Saturday urged people to join the initiative of helping Mumbai Police by donating for masks for them. The Delhi 6 actor took to Twitter to share a poster that urged people to donate for the cops.

“Hi guys! a team of people have come up with and excellent initiative of collecting funds to give @mumbaipolice the most effective masks (n-95) at the best available price,” she tweeted along with the poster. “By donating Rs 300 you can protect an officer for 3 months! Pls contribute,” her tweet further read.

 

Sonam is one of the many celebrities who have been spreading awareness about coronavirus and urging people to help frontline workers.



Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput was troubled while shooting Kedarnath, felt all the love was going to Sara Ali Khan, says Abhishek Kapoor

Through the entire lockdown period, Sonam was at her in-laws place in Delhi and later in Mumbai. With governments granting limited permission to resume work, looks like Sonam is keen to get back to the sets. On Wednesday, she shared a still from her film Khoobsurat and wrote: “Can’t wait to be rehearsing lines, acting and being on set again.. miss it so damn much. This still is from ‘khoobsurat’ . I’ve never felt as joyful playing a character. Mili I love you. @ghoshshashanka @rheakapoor @juhic3 @fawadkhan81 @disneyfilmsindia.”

