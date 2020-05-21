Sonam Kapoor’s DIY Batman costume is a hit, actor thanks mom: ‘You really let me express myself’

Sections
Sonam Kapoor has shared a childhood picture from a party she attended with her sister Rhea Kapoor. The actor is seen dressed as Batman at the party.

Updated: May 21, 2020 11:34 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sonam Kapoor with sister Rhea Kapoor at a party.

Sonam Kapoor has been revisiting childhood memories of her family as she misses them while staying in Delhi with husband Anand Ahuja during the lockdown. The actor has now shared a childhood picture which shows her dressed as Batman, complete with a cape, at a fancy dress party she attended with her sister Rhea Kapoor.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Sonam wrote, “DIY Batman costume for a party that wasn’t fancy dress because he was my favourite super hero. Also jumping and dancing with my @rheakapoor is still my favourite thing to do. (Yes those are batman socks and yes I was a nerd).” Both Sonam and Rhea can be seen jumping on an inflated bouncer.

Adding more details about her costume, she wrote in the comments section, “Oh the batman logo is a cut out that I stuck on my black t-shirt.” As mom Sunita showered the post with kiss emojis, Sonam replied to her, “mom you really let me express myself .”

Her friend Anum Bashir commented, “Ain’t no shame in your Batman game.” Actor Siddhanth Kapoor, son of Shakti Kapoor, also reacted to the post. “What fun ya these parties were,” he wrote.



Sonam had recently wished her parents, Anil and Sunita Kapoor, on their 36th wedding anniversary. She and Anand had sent gifts, flowers and balloons to the couple on the occasion. Sonam shared a few pictures of the couple on Instagram and wrote, “Happy happy anniversary parents.. I love you so much and miss you so much. 36 years married and 11 years of dating! Insane ! Your love story is the best kind filled with love laughter and family and because angst only belongs in films not real life. Love you love you love you . ps ( you both also produced the three most confident and crazy children ) we hope we make you proud.”

