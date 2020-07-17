Sonam Kapoor’s Zoya Factor flopped because of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Chhichhore: Director

Director Abhishek Sharma, whose last film was the ill-fated The Zoya Factor, has said that the film’s dismal box office performance could be blamed on the success of Dream Girl and Chhichhore.

“The Zoya Factor could not do well at the box-office because of two very good movies were already in the theatres with our film,” the filmmaker told Navbharat Times. “Sushant Singh Rajput’s film Chhichhore and Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl had already released a week earlier and were doing extremely well. In such a situation, our film was not a choice for the viewers and they did not want to spend money to watch The Zoya Factor.”

Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor, Chhichhore was released on September 6, 2019, while Dream Girl, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, was released on September 13. Both films made over Rs 200 crore worldwide. Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan-starrer The Zoya Factor, however, could manage only Rs 7 crore. It was released on September 20.

Abhishek continued, “If we had only one film before ours, then the audience would have probably seen our film. But they had already watched two superb films and hence, did not turn up for the third one. The Zoya Factor did not work from day one, and when the film does not do well on the first day, then the word-of-mouth factor ends just there.”

Sonam seemed to have a similar theory as to The Zoya Factor’s box office failure, when she told Mid-Day in October, “Of course it was upsetting, but unfortunately you don’t have control over what are the other films that are already doing well and what shows you get.”

