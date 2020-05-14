Sections
Sonam Kapoor shares husband appreciation post for Anand Ahuja, says he 'handles my emotions like a pro'. See pic

Sonam Kapoor has shared a few pictures of husband Anand Ahuja and thanked him for loving her unconditionally and handling her emotions like a pro.

Updated: May 14, 2020 15:59 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sonam Kapoor has shared a few pictures of husband Anand Ahuja along with a note.

Sonam Kapoor has penned a husband appreciation post for Anand Ahuja on Instagram for his unconditional love and tackling with her emotions. The actor also shared a few pictures of him.

Sharing a throwback picture of herself and Anand as they are all decked up for an outing, Sonam wrote, “Appreciation post for the best husband in the world.. who handles my emotions like a pro and loves me unconditionally. I don’t know what I’d do without you @anandahuja love you.”

 

She also shared a solo picture of Anand playing with a puppy and captioned it, “Why is this so cute.” When one of Sonam’s friends, a new mom, commented, “So ready for a baby”, Sonam replied to her, “Congratulations my darling deepika! I know you’re happy and fulfilled. All my love.”



Sonam also wrote on her Instagram stories, “We are looking to adopt a puppy in London, anyone know how?”

Sonam and Anand celebrated their second wedding anniversary last week. She shared their first picture together on the occasion with many lesser known facts about her husband.

She wrote, “Our first picture together.. 4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you @anandahuja , your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism. Thank you for being my partner and standing besides me for these 4 years. They have been my most fulfilling. Happy happy anniversary husband. I’m soo thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I’ve ever received. #everydayphenomenal.”

The two had tied the knot in a lavish wedding in Mumbai. The couple is currently staying in Delhi with Anand’s parents amid lockdown.

