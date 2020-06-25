Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sonam Kapoor shares photo from family album, featuring mother Sunita, siblings Rhea and Harshvardhan

Sonam Kapoor shares photo from family album, featuring mother Sunita, siblings Rhea and Harshvardhan

Actor Sonam Kapoor on Wednesday shared a picture from her childhood showing her with her mother Sunita and siblings Rhea and Harshvardhan. See it here.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 12:43 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sonam Kapoor shared a throwback picture from her childhood.

Actor Sonam Kapoor on Wednesday shared a picture from her childhood, featuring mother Sunita and siblings Rhea and Harshvardhan. She shared the picture as an Instagram story.

The black-and-white picture shows Sunita holding Harshvardhan in her arms and has another arm around Rhea while Sonam stands next to her. Sonam looks no more than 10 years old.

On Father’s Day, Sonam had tweeted to not only wish her father on the occasion but also to accept that she was privileged. She had said, “Today on Father’s Day id like to say one more thing, yes I’m my fathers daughter and yes I am here because of him and yes I’m privileged. That’s not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born. I’m proud to be his daughter.”

 



Also read: Sonam Kapoor shares hateful messages she’s got after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, explains viral Koffee With Karan video

The star kids of Bollywood have been under intense scrutiny following the untimely and shocking death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput by suicide. The actor was reportedly suffering from depression and the reason for his death has been confirmed by police as ‘‘asphyxia due to hanging’. However, there has been a raging debate about culture of promotion of star kids and what is seen as systematic ouster of talent not hailing from film families.

Sonam had been staying in Delhi ever since her return from London in mid March. A day before her birthday on June 9, her husband Anand and she reached Mumbai. On reaching her parents’ home, she had posted a picture with her sister and thanked her husband for making it possible. She had written: “‘Back with my main.. thank you my incredible husband @anandahuja.’

Pictures from her midnight celebrations flooded the internet a celebrations began. In fact, it was a lavish home affair, despite the lockdown. There were cakes, balloons and flowers. A particular balloon shaped as number ‘35’ was also part of the celebrations to denote her age.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Jalandhar resident wants to marry Pak-based fiancée, appeals to PM Modi for visa
Jun 25, 2020 13:47 IST
Skin cream ‘Fair & Lovely’ to lose ‘Fair’ from name, says Hindustan Unilever
Jun 25, 2020 13:40 IST
Prince William visits Oxford vaccine development facilities
Jun 25, 2020 13:39 IST
Dope-cleared Sanjita Chanu to finally get Arjuna award for 2018
Jun 25, 2020 13:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.