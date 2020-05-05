Sonam Kapoor shares stunning pics from old photoshoot, husband Anand Ahuja says ‘But you’re in PJs all the time’

Sonam Kapoor has shared several stunning pictures from an old photoshoot and asked her fans to credit the photographers or the magazines, which she couldn’t recall. The pictures seem to have one common theme - Sonam all decked up in colourful party outfits as she spends her time on the couch.

Sharing a happy picture of herself sitting on a blue couch, Sonam wrote in the caption, “This is me being casual and nonchalant. Obviously these are throwback.. please tag the credits guys I don’t remember.” Husband Anand Ahuja was among the first ones to react to the picture and wrote, “FAVE! That smile.”

Sonam Kapoor shared two pictures in a beige outfit.

She shared another picture in a beige outfit as she sat on a chair with her hands on her waist. She captioned it, “How at home shoots used to look like.. I also really like this outfit.. remind me who this is by?” She shared another picture in the same outfit and called it her “Quarantine look 2.” Anand wrote, “Hahahah. What is this photoooo. Too good!!”

Sonam Kapoor in a black dress.

Sharing another picture of her lying on the bed in a black gown and stilettos, she wrote, “Pjs in bed? Not me.” Anand, who guessed the brands she was wearing in some of her pictures, reacted, “But you’re in PJs (and kaftans) ALL the time!”

One more photo of her lazing around on a fur couch was captioned, “Lounging at home like...” However, Anand came with an alternative caption and wrote, “falling off the couch at home like.”

Sonam is currently staying with her husband and in-laws in Delhi after her return from London ahead of the lockdown. The couple was in quarantine for two weeks before they moved in with Anand’s family. Since then, Sonam has been busy trying at her hand at new recipes in the kitchen.

As there are restrictions on moving around amid the lockdown, Sonam often shares social media posts about missing her family in Mumbai. A few days ago, Sonam shared a monochrome photograph, which seems to be from her wedding celebrations. “See you soon brats.. miss you more than you guys can imagine,” she wrote.

The actor was last seen on screen in The Zoya Factor (2019), an adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 novel of the same name, which follows the story of a girl, Zoya Solanki, who becomes a lucky charm for the Indian Cricket team during the 2011 Cricket World Cup.

