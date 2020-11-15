Sonam Kapoor shares throwback pics with parents and in-laws on Diwali, says ‘I miss them with all my heart’

Actor Sonam Kapoor is missing her family on Diwali. The actor, who is currently out of the country, shared two pictures on Diwali, one each with both sides of her family.

Sharing one with her family, she wrote: “Diwali is about family. And my family really loves celebrating it with all our friends and family. Next year it’ll be that again, I know it. I miss them with all my heart . And I hope I see them soon together.” The picture showed all members of Anil Kapoor’s family including his wife Sunita, his three kids - Sonam, Rhea and Harshvardhan, his son-in-law Anand Ahuja and Rhea’s boyfriend Karan Boolani.

Sharing another picture, this time with her in-laws, Sonam wrote: “Happy Diwali from the Ahujas. I miss home, I miss the food and I miss Delhi. But all will be well again ,it’s a new year and a new beginning.” The picture showed Sonam with Anand, his parents, brother and grandmother.

After spending several months in India, Sonam and Anand left for their London home in July this year. They had returned to India in mid March, when the pandemic related lockdown was just coming into force. They stayed in quarantine at her in-laws place in Delhi for 15 days. For her birthday in June, Anand and she reached her parents’ place in Mumbai. She celebrated her birthday with her family and then in July, they moved back to their London home.

Later that month, Sonam celebrated Anand’s birthday. Sharing pictures, she had written: “Happy happy 35th birthday my love.. you’re my guiding light in everything. Your childlike enthusiasm and age old wisdom is the most lethal combination of what a man should be. I love you the most in the whole world. Everyone says they are lost before they find the one. But I only found you once I knew who I was and found my self. And to answer your question , yes you can organise great birthday meals as well. Case in point my first birthday I celebrated with you. That was the best birthday I’d ever had till then and each year gets better. Love you monkey, you make.”

