Home / Bollywood / Sonam Kapoor slams false reports on Anil Kapoor testing positive for Covid-19: 'I see incorrect info before I can speak to him'

Actor Anil Kapoor has said that he has tested negative for the coronavirus. His daughter, actor Sonam Kapoor wrote in a tweet that she did not get the chance to speak with her father before she saw the false reports.

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 18:14 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sonam Kapoor has said that her father, Anil Kapoor is doing well.

Actor Sonam Kapoor has slammed certain sections of the media for sharing false reports about her father, Anil Kapoor’s health. Sonam took to Twitter to share that she could not even ask her father about his health before reports of him having tested positive for Covid-19 began circulating.

Anil put rumours about his health to rest when he shared on Friday that he had tested negative for the coronavirus. “In the interest of putting any rumours to rest, I have tested negative for COVID-19. Thank you all for your concern and good wishes,” he had written in a tweet. Sonam, who is currently in London with her husband Anand Ahuja, wrote, “False reporting is dangerous. I’m sitting in london and I see incorrect information peddled by some parts of the media before I can even speak to my father. Please be responsible in your reportage.”

 

It was earlier reported that Anil and other cast and crew members of his film, Jug Jug Jeeyo, had tested positive for the disease. Varun Dhawan, Neetu Singh and director Raj Mehta had reportedly been diagnosed with Covid-19. While Anil has denied the rumours, Varun and Neetu have not made any clarifications yet.

Sonam shared an update about the team as well and wrote, “My father is fine and so is his team. I wish a speedy recovery to everyone else. All my love and prayers.”

Also on Friday, Sonam shared pictures with husband Anand Ahuja on Instagram. “I love you.. you make #everydayphenomenal,” Sonam wrote.

