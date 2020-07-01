Sonam Kapoor slams Instagram for refusing to remove death threats against sister Rhea: ‘Their India team can’t read Hindi’

Actor Sonam Kapoor is furious at Instagram to refusing to remove death threats made on the app against her sister, film producer Rhea Kapoor. Sonam took to her Instagram Stories to share screenshots of the app’s response to an abusive comment reported by Rhea.

“Instagram doesn’t think death threats is a violation or their India team can’t read Hindi,” Sonam wrote with the screenshot. Instagram had responded to Rhea’s report saying that the abusive comment wishing ‘death’ upon her, did not go against their community guideline. They suggested that she could unfollow, mute or block the person.

Rhea wrote, “Of course I will block this individual but are you doing your part to keep the ‘community’ safe?” She also shared a screenshot of the comment that read: “Tu toh kutte ki maut maregi din (You’ll die a dog’s death someday).” Rhea added, “Just charming. Of course I am happy to block unnecessarily hateful people without giving it a thought but what pisses me off is that a death threat isn’t against your ‘community guideline’ Instagram?”

Earlier last month, Sonam had lashed out at trolls and shared the hateful messages she had been receiving online. “Yes I’ve switched off my comment section and my parents comment section because I don’t want my 64 year old parents to go through this. They did nothing to deserve this. And I’m not doing it out of fear you morons I’m doing it out of common sense to preserve my mental health and my parents,” she wrote in a post.

Sonam is one of the many celebrities attacked by people after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. The fans believed Sushant was ostracised by the ‘Bollywood privilege club’. She shared screenshots of her DMs on Instagram Stories, showing how people are saying that she should have died instead and also wishing death upon her future children.

