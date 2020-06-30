Sonam Kapoor sums up her and Anand Ahuja’s ‘lockdown evenings’ with this goofy photo

Sonam Kapoor gave a peek into her evenings with husband Anand Ahuja, as they remain holed up at home amid the coronavirus pandemic. She shared a goofy picture with him on her Instagram account and captioned it, “Lockdown evenings be like...... also guess the face pack…”

In the photo, Sonam and Anand are seen twinning in white. She is seen smiling, with a green face pack on, while her husband adorably pouts for the camera. “Couples who lose it together stay together,” one of her friends quipped. “Omg so cute you guys are,” one of her fan clubs wrote on the post.

Comments on Sonam’s post have been limited, after she received a barrage of hateful and abusive messages, following Sushant Singh Rajput’s death earlier this month. Celebrities from film families have been at the receiving end of a lot of negativity over the perceived injustice towards Sushant, who was an outsider. It has been alleged that he did not get opportunities and attempts were made to stall his career by the heavyweights of the film industry.

Sonam shared screenshots of vile messages received by her on her Instagram stories, showing how people are saying that she should have died instead and also wishing death upon her future children. “This is some of comments coming my way. All the media and all the people who’ve encouraged this sort of behaviour and instigated it. This is on you. People talking about how one should have been kind to someone are doing worse to others,” she wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, Sonam wrote that she was ‘privileged’, as Anil Kapoor’s daughter, and proud of it. “That’s not an insult, my father has worked very hard to give me all of this. And it is my karma where I’m born and to whom I’m born. I’m proud,” she wrote.

