Sonam Kapoor watches Tenet in London movie theatre, says ‘Dimple Kapadia gave me goosebumps’. See pics

Sonam Kapoor went to watch Christopher Nolan’s Tenet in a movie theatre in London and shared her experience on Instagram.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 08:46 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Sonam Kapoor shared a glimpse of her movie outing in London on Instagram.

Sonam Kapoor, who is living with husband Anand Ahuja in London, was one of the luckier ones to get a chance to watch Christopher Nolan’s latest release Tenet in the movie theatres. The film also stars Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia in a prominent role, alongside John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

Sonam shared a glimpse of the scene featuring Dimple on Instagram, and wrote, “So I went to watch @tenetfilm in the cinema today. Firstly the incredible experience of watching a film on the big screen is unparalleled. Secondly to watch the luminous Dimple Kapadia in the film gave me goosebumps. Nothing compares to cinema, the big screen and its magic. Nothing.”

Sonam kept her mask on in the theatre and followed social distancing protocols, a glimpse of which she shared on her Instagram stories.

Sonam Kapoor shared a few pictures on her Instagram stories.

Sonam’s family, friends and fans back home in India had interesting reactions to her latest post as movie theatres continue to remain shut across the country due to the coronavirus pandemic. Sonam’s father Anil Kapoor shared several high-fives, camera and punch emojis to show his support in the comments section. Her uncle Sanjay Kapoor wrote, “Lucky you.” Jackie Shroff’s wife and producer Ayesha Shroff also commented, “Absolutely and totally agree with you.” Designer Abu Jani wrote, “Absolutely agree...there is nothing better than a cinema experience...love domple.”



According to Reuters, the spy thriller Tenet launched in 70 countries on August 26 ahead of the United States. Tom Cruise, whose Top Gun: Maverick was pulled from a release earlier this summer, donned a face mask to attend a preview showing of Tenet in London. “Great to be back in a movie theater everybody,” he said in a video shared on Instagram. “I loved it.”

 

In the video, Cruise is seen braving the London rain and going to the theatre in a car. He still gets identified by fans on the way, and says, “How does that happen? I am wearing a mask.” He is then seen watching the film in the theatre, clapping with fellow moviegoers as it opens on the silver screen.

