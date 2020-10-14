Sections
Home / Bollywood / Soni Razdan asks ‘what on Earth happened’ after old video shows anchors calmly reading news

Soni Razdan asks ‘what on Earth happened’ after old video shows anchors calmly reading news

Actor Soni Razdan has reacted to an old video of news anchors calmly reading the news. The video is being widely shared online, as it highlights the contrast between the past and present of a certain section of a TV news media.

Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 12:00 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times

Soni Razdan poses with daughter, actor Alia Bhatt.

Actor Soni Razdan has reacted to a recently resurfaced video of news anchors Arnab Goswami and Rajdeep Sardesai, which is being widely shared online as it highlights the change in the tone of TV news in India.

Reacting to the one-minute clip of the two anchors calmly reading the news, Soni wrote, “Goodness! What on earth happened,” and added an emoji of a monkey shielding its eyes.

 

Soni’s tweet comes days after 34 Bollywood production houses and four film organisations moved the Delhi High Court against Arnab and his Republic TV network for making “irresponsible, derogatory and defamatory remarks” against the film industry. Also named in the lawsuit were Republic journalist Pradeep Bhandari, Times Now editor-in-chief Rahul Shivshankar and group editor Navika Kumar.



Soni also reacted gratitude after actor Rhea Chakraborty was granted bail after spending nearly a month in jail on drugs-related charges in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Also read: How Bollywood banded together over six weeks to sue two news channels who called them ‘scum’, ‘druggies’: report

In May, 2019, Soni had tweeted, “One thing is certain. When we look back on this chapter of history, some years from now, its not one that the media (barring a select few) is going to be proud of, or use as an example of it’s exemplary independent unbiased reporting.”

Republic TV is also embroiled in a fake TRPs controversy. Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh had claimed that Republic TV and two other Marathi channels had manipulated TRPs.

