Soni Razdan defends Mahesh Bhatt from nepotism claims: ‘My husband has given more breaks to newcomers than anyone else’

Actor Soni Razdan has defended her husband, filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, from allegations of nepotism. Soni was involved in an exchange about depression with screenwriter Apurva Asrani on Twitter, when a person called Mahesh the ‘flagbearer of nepotism’.

Soni wrote back, “You’re so ill informed. My husband has given more breaks to new comers than any one else in this industry. There was a whole long period of time where he refused to work with stars. Then he was accused of not working with stars ! Do ur homework and then talk please.”

Soni had previously addressed the topic in a Twitter response to filmmaker Hansal Mehta. She had written, “The expectation that people have because of whose son or daughter you are is much more. Also those who r ranting about nepotism today and who have made it on their own will also have kids one day. And what if they want to join the industry? Will they stop them from doing so?”

The debate around nepotism has been reignited after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, whom many have claimed was marked as an outsider in the film industry, because of which he suffered professionally. Following a barrage of criticism, Soni disabled comments on her Instagram account. She wrote in a post, “Love it. Used to also love all your feedback and comments on my Instagram posts. Sadly I had to turn that off as I was getting the filthiest abusive muck on it for absolutely no good reason.”

Mahesh Bhatt’s elder daughter, filmmaker Pooja Bhatt, also offered her take on the matter in a series of tweets. “Have been asked to comment on the hot topic Nepotism that people are raging about. As someone who hails from a ‘family’ that has launched more new talent-actors,musicians & technicians,than the entire film industry combined I can only laugh.Facts don’t find takers. Fiction does,” she said.

She added how the ‘Bhatt camp’ was earlier notorious for not working with established stars and was deemed arrogant for it. “There was a time when the Bhatt’s were accused of having something against established actors & made to feel inferior for only working with/launching newcomers & not chasing stars. And now the same people play the nepotism card? Google & tweet guys & won’t even say think & speak.” she said.

Mahesh Bhatt will direct both Pooja and his younger daughter Alia in the upcoming Sadak 2, which will be released on Disney+Hotstar soon.

