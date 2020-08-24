Sections
Home / Bollywood / Soni Razdan shares priceless throwback photo with Alia Bhatt and Shaheen: ‘Can’t even remember how long ago this was’

Soni Razdan shares priceless throwback photo with Alia Bhatt and Shaheen: ‘Can’t even remember how long ago this was’

Soni Razdan shared a sweet throwback photo with her daughters, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt. In her caption, she wrote that the bond between mother-daughter ‘endures forever and always’.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 09:35 IST

By HT Entertainment Desk, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Soni Razdan with her daughters, Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt.

Filmmaker and actor Soni Razdan took a trip down memory lane and shared a sweet photo with her daughters, actor Alia Bhatt and writer Shaheen Bhatt. While she could not remember exactly when the picture was taken, she guessed it was a decade old.

Calling Alia and Shaheen the ‘best daughters ever’, Soni wrote, “Flashback fun ! Can’t even remember how long ago this was ! Pretty sure around ten years ago ... time flies. But mother daughter love endures forever and always. #mybabies #mothersanddaughters #bestdaughtersever.”

 

Alia will be seen with her sister, actor Pooja Bhatt, for the first time in Sadak 2, which marks their father and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt’s return to direction after more than two decades. The film is a sequel to the 1991 romantic thriller, which starred Pooja and Sanjay Dutt in the lead roles.



Sadak 2 has been at the receiving end of much backlash, especially from fans of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died in June. His fans have alleged that he was shunned in Bollywood by ‘insiders’ and lost out on projects because of his ‘outsider’ status.

After an online campaign, Sadak 2 became the most disliked trailer on YouTube, and currently has around 12 million dislikes. The number of likes - around 6,85,000 - is significantly lower.

Earlier, the Nepometer app, endorsed by Sushant’s brother-in-law Vishal Kirti, rated Sadak 2 as 98% nepotistic. The rating was explained in a tweet by the app’s Twitter page, which read, “#Sadak2 is 98% Nepotistic. We rated it based on 5 categories, Producer, Lead Artists, Supporting Artists, Director & Writer. 4 out of 5 categories have Bollywood Family members. When #nepometer is high it’s time to #boycottbollywood. Will you watch this movie? Tell us in comments.”

Also see: Here’s how Ayushmann Khurrana would explain Vicky Donor, Badhaai Ho to his kids. Watch throwback video

Nepometer was created by Vishal’s brother Mayuresh Krishna to analyse how ‘nepotistic or independent’ the crew of a film or television show is.

Earlier, Pooja took to Twitter to respond to allegations of the Bhatts using their position in the industry to further the careers of their own family members and friends. “Have been asked to comment on the hot topic Nepotism that people are raging about. As someone who hails from a ‘family’ that has launched more new talent-actors,musicians & technicians,than the entire film industry combined I can only laugh.Facts don’t find takers. Fiction does,” she wrote.

“There was a time when the Bhatt’s were accused of having something against established actors & made to feel inferior for only working with/launching newcomers & not chasing stars. And now the same people play the nepotism card? Google & tweet guys & won’t even say think & speak,” she said in another tweet.

Sadak 2 is slated for a direct-to-digital release on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on August 28.

