Soni Razdan shares videos of snakes taking a dip in her swimming pool, Neetu Kapoor says it’s ‘so scary’

Veteran actor Soni Razdan had an eventful Wednesday when two uninvited guests came visiting her home. She shared two videos of a couple of snakes taking a dip in her swimming pool on Instagram.

“We had a guest in our swimming pool today. Wanted to drink water at first and then went in for a dip Well. We let it go into the bushes afterwards,” she captioned the video. In it, a snake can be seen moving around in a bright blue swimming pool with greenery all around it.

Soni’s friend and Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, actor Neetu Kapoor commented, “That’s scary.” Soni replied, “First time I have ever seen a snake here ! In 9 years.” Soni’s daughter Shaheen Bhatt called it a ‘beauty’. Actor Aahana Kumra wrote, “Oh man!! He’s a sly guy!! Stay safe!! Came for a dip while you were away on a trip!”

Soni recently tweeted Sadak 2 poster, writing, “The iconic film continues it’s journey.. This sequel to Sadak will take you on the ultimate pilgrimage. The road to Kailash is the road to love. Sadak 2 is the road to love @MaheshNBhatt @duttsanjay @PoojaB1972 @aliaa08 @DisneyplusHSVIP.”

“Mount Kailash, the ageless mountain, has the footprints of gods and sages. It is the abode of god of all gods, Lord Shiva. So do we really need anything else? Or actors in that sacred space? Since the beginning of time, humanity found its shelter in Kailash. This is a place where all search ends. Sadak two is a road to love. This sequel to Sadak will take you on the mother of all love pilgrimages,” Alia had explained the poster of the film.

