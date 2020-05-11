Sonia Kapoor gushes over ‘better-in-every-way half’ Himesh Reshammiya on anniversary. See their mushy photos

Himesh Reshammiya and Sonia Kapoor are celebrating two years of marital bliss on May 11. They shared pictures from a romantic photoshoot to wish each other. In the snapshots, the couple is seen twinning in white outfits.

“Wedding anniversary , Wishing you and I, love youuuuuuuuuu,” Himesh captioned a photo, in which he and Sonia are seen holding each other and smiling for the camera. He shared another mushy picture of them and wrote, “Missing the cinemas, full on filmigiri on wedding anniversary, love you.”

Sonia shared the same ‘super filmy’ picture with Himesh on her own Instagram account and captioned it, “Happy anniversary to my BETTER-IN-EVERY-WAY HALF , love this super filmy pic of ours.”

After being in a relationship for a few years, Himesh and Sonia tied the knot on May 11, 2018 at his residence in Mumbai, in the presence of close friends and family. Earlier, in an interview, he revealed that the key to his happy marriage was always agreeing that his wife was right, instead of starting a debate.

“If you want a successful relationship, at least for the guys, whether your girlfriend is right or wrong, immediately say that she is right and end that debate. Because then, she will give the world to you. The problem is when anything challenges your intelligence and then you want to prove that you are right. How can my wife always be right? Tell me, in 10-12 years, Sonia is always right! And she believes that she is always right. I have to say that she is always right, and then, everything is right,” he had said.

“Eventually, because I love her like crazy, I have to accept it. It is better that I accept it in one go and don’t get into a debate. Just kill my intelligence, even if it is challenging me. Mere liye debate khatam ho jaati hai (The debate ends for me) and then she is like, ‘Jo bolo, jaanu (Whatever you say, darling),’” he had added.

