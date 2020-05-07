Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, De De Pyaar De sequels in the works, confirms Bhushan Kumar

Producer Bhushan Kumar has confirmed that his recent hit comedies - Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and De De Pyaar De will be turned into franchises, adding that the sequel will be in the works soon.

Talking to Mumbai Mirror in an interview, Bhushan said, “We are definitely doing Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety 2, it’s a great franchise to take forward.” Starring Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha and Sunny Singh in lead roles, the 2018 comedy was set around a bromance between the two male leads and also featured Alok Nath in an important role.

Also read: Divyanka Tripathi kisses husband Vivek Dahiya’s hand after he prepares perfect pasta amid lockdown, watch

Interestingly, the producer also confirmed a sequel to Ajay Devgn’s 2019 film with Tabu and Rakul Preet Singh. “Yes, Luv Ranjan and I have a sequel in mind for De De Pyaar De,” he told the tabloid.

Bhushan’s next is also with Ajay - Bhuj The Pride of India. The film was under production when all shootings were halted amid lockdown in the wake of coronavirus. The producer told the daily that not much shooting is left, however, he was not sure if the film could be released on its stipulated release date in August.

Kartik had earlier claimed Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety defined his career. “It was a film that actually changed my life. My character of Sonu was an author-backed role and I feel we all need a friend like Sonu in our lives which is why this role is really special to me. After the film’s success, I started getting attention from the right kind of people. They started noticing me the way I wanted them to notice me. I started getting response from the people who I wanted to work with,” he said in an interview.

Interestingly, Telugu filmmaker D Suresh Babu, who produces films under the banner of Suresh Productions, announced earlier that he has acquired the Telugu remake rights of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Follow @htshowbiz for more