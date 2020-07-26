Sonu Nigam says he believes Kangana Ranaut’s claim of Mahesh Bhatt throwing slipper at her: ‘It must have happened’

Singer Sonu Nigam has said that he believes the claims and accusations made by actor Kangana Ranaut in her recent interviews and tweets. Kangana has recently said that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt threw a slipper at her for refusing to do his film.

Speaking with Times Now, Sonu said that he has a lot of respect for Kangana and added that to do what she does, it takes a lot of ‘clarity of mind’. “If she said that a sandal was hurled at her, then it must have happened,” he said.

Sonu added, “The people who could be wrong for her may mean nothing to me. I have probably had no experiences, even though I have been working for them for last 25-30 years, but I might have none such experiences for those people. But if she is saying that they have done something to her which is as ugly as this, I choose to believe her because I don’t think people are so crazy that they will make up stories like that.”

Kangana’s team was reacting to Pooja Bhatt’s tweets about how Mahesh had launched Kangana with his film Gangster, when they brought back the ‘slipper’ story. “Dear @PoojaB1972, #AnuragBasu had keen eyes to spot Kangana’s talent, everyone knows Mukesh Bhatt does not like to pay artists, to get talented people for free is a favour many studios do on themselves but that doesn’t give your father a license to throw chappals at her......call her mad and humiliate her. He also announced her ‘tragic end’, Also why was he so invested in Sushant Singh Rajpoot’s and Rhea’s relationship? Why did he announce his end too, some of the questions you must ask him,” tweeted Team Kangana Ranaut.

Last year, Kangana’s sister Rangoli Chandel had also tweeted about it in a reply to Soni Razdan’s tweet. “Dear Soni ji, Mahesh Bhatt never gave her a break, Anurag Basu did, Mahesh Bhatt ji works as a creative director in his brothers production house... please note that he doesn’t own that production house, after Woh Lamhe when Kangana refused to do a film written by him called ‘Dhokha where he wanted her to play a suicide bomber he got so upset that he not only shouted at her in his office.” She added, “but later when she went for Woh Lamhe preview to a theatre he threw chappal on her, he didn’t allow her to see her own film, she cried whole night .... and she was just 19years old.”

