Sections
Home / Bollywood / Sonu Sood arranges buses for migrants stuck in Mumbai: ‘Every Indian deserves to be with their families and dear ones’

Sonu Sood arranges buses for migrants stuck in Mumbai: ‘Every Indian deserves to be with their families and dear ones’

Sonu Sood has arranged for 10 buses to take migrant labourers back to their homes. Watch video.

Updated: May 11, 2020 18:50 IST

By Press Trust of India, Mumbai, Press Trust of India Mumbai

Sonu Sood has been doing his bit to help the underprivileged.

Actor Sonu Sood has arranged buses for hundreds of migrants stuck in the city amid the nationwide lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. The actor has sponsored the travel and meal kits for the migrants.

After receiving permission from the Karnataka and Maharashtra governments, a total of ten buses left from Thane, Maharashtra on Monday for Gulbarga, Karnataka. The Happy New Year actor said he believes that in the current global crisis, “every Indian deserves to be with their families and dear ones” and hence, he sought permission from the state governments to help the migrants reach home.

 

“The Maharashtra government officials were very helpful in terms of organising the paperwork and a special mention to the Karnataka government for welcoming the migrants back home.



“It was really moving for me to watch these migrants walking on roads including the little kids and old parents. I shall continue doing the same for other states as well to the best of my abilities,” Sonu said in a statement.

Also read: Deepika Padukone shares pic from her pre-wedding puja, organised by mother Ujjala: ‘Love you amma’

The 46-year-old actor had also donated over 1,500 PPE kits to doctors across Punjab and had provided his Mumbai hotel for the accommodation of the medical forces.

Sonu has also been feeding thousands of underprivileged people along with providing meal kits to migrants in the Bhiwandi area during the holy month of Ramadan, the statement further read.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Either him or us’: Punjab ministers vs chief secretary plays out at Cabinet meet
May 11, 2020 18:54 IST
‘Human nature to want to go home’: PM Modi on migrants at meet with CMs
May 11, 2020 15:43 IST
‘Shouldn’t play politics’: Mamata Banerjee disses Centre at Modi’s conference
May 11, 2020 17:59 IST
India’s recovery rate now at 31.15%, 20,917 people cured of Covid-19
May 11, 2020 17:43 IST

latest news

Covid-19: Ahmedabad makes cashless delivery mandatory from May 15
May 11, 2020 18:55 IST
Bhushan Kumar reacts to Covid-19 case at T-Series
May 11, 2020 19:00 IST
Helpline launched for counselling of Odisha university students
May 11, 2020 18:41 IST
Covid-19: Rajasthan govt allows movement of people without pass
May 11, 2020 18:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.