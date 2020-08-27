Sonu Sood arranges for treatment of infant after his differently-abled father requests for help

Sonu Sood came to the aid of a 17-days-old child whose differently-abled parents requested for help on Twitter.

A Twitter user shared pictures of his infant son and wrote, “Sir humara baccha bimar hai doctor bole bharte karne ke liye mere paas utna paisa nahi hai aap humara paise se sahyog kar dijiye jisase apne bachche ka ilaaj ho sake. Hum dono pairo se viklang hain. Sonu Sood sir, aap humari majboori samajhiye sir Bahut jald se jald sahayata karne ki kripa karein sir. (Sir, my child in unwell and doctors have asked him to be admitted to the hospital. I do not have the money, please help us with your money. Both my legs do not work, please understand my helplessness Sonu Sood sir. Please help as soon as possible).”

Sonu responded with the problem already solved and he wrote, “Doctor se baat ho gai hai aap kal ja kar bacche ko hospital mein dakhil karwa dijiye. chinta mat karein aap ke bachche ka sahi se ilaj shuru karwa diya hai Ab tandurust ho kar hi ghar aega. (Had a word with the doctor, you can go and get the child admitted tomorrow. Do not worry, the child will get proper treatment and he will now return home healthy).”

Recently, Sonu has also arranged for students, stuck in the Philippines capital, Manila to return home. Tweeting about it, he wrote: “Chalo Ghar Chalein.The feeling of coming back to ur own home, your country, your loved ones is beyond words.We are ready to fly u back to that love. SG 9286, Manila to Delhi Departure - 10:25pm. Looking forward to have the third set of our people come back to home. @flyspicejet.”

Since the start of the pandemic-related lockdown, Sonu has sent home hundreds of stranded migrant workers and students overseas to their home, arranging buses, train tickets and, in some cases, flights.

